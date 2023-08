The price of WTI crude oil futures is settling up $1.01 or 1.27% at $80.39. The high price they reached $81.08. The low price was at $78.95. At session lows, the price tested a targeted support area at $79.00.

Recall, that last week the price moved above a swing area between $82.43 and $83.44. However momentum cannot be sustained, and the price started to rotate back to the downside.