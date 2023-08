The USD has moved lower in the US session after some weaker data in the US (ADP, GDP) pushed the greenback lower. The GBPUSD is the biggest mover with the dollar losing -0.78% against it. The USD is down only -0.12% against the JPY.

USD is now the weakest of the major currencies

In this video, I outline the break of the greenback and show where the risk and targets are for the major currency pairs.