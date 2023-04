The US GDP came in lower-than-expected but core PCE was higher. That has sent the US yields to the upside and the US dollar higher in early US trading. However, the moves post the data, has the pair trading back to 100/200 are moving average levels in the EURUSD, USDJPY and GBPUSD - and stalled. Those moving averages will be barometers in the new trading day. What is clear is the ups and downs have continued in those major currency pairs.