The major US stock indices are all trading in positive territory now. The NASDAQ index is back in the black after trading down -79.82 points at session lows.
A snapshot of the market currently shows:
- Dow Industrial Average upper 319 points or 1.0% at 32181.35
- S&P index up 28.58 points or 0.74% at 3945.60
- NASDAQ index up 28 points or 0.24% at 11658.62
Looking at the daily chart of the S&P index it's low today was still in positive territory at +0.24 points. It's high reached up 35.93 points at 3952.58.
On the topside since the 100 day moving average at 3957.00. On Thursday and Friday, that moving average was retested (and closed above on Thursday), but Friday the price rotated back to the downside.
It would take a move back above the 100 day moving average (and stay above) to increase a bullish bias.
European shares are moving higher as well with the major indices all up over 1%:
- German DAX, +1.21%
- France's CAC +1.53%
- UK's FTSE 100 +1.06%
- Spain's Ibex +1.48%