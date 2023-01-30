The major US indices Indices Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track Read this Term are opening lower on the day led by the NASDAQ index which is down around -0.90%. Last week the NASDAQ rose by 4.32%.

He snapshot of the major indices three minutes into the opening is showing:

Dow Industrial Average -99.05 points or -0.29% at 33879.04

S&P index is down -25.27 points or -0.62% at 4045.30

NASDAQ index is down -114.09 points or -0.98% at 11507.62

Russell 2000 is down -16.39 points or -0.86% at 1895.06

This week Apple, Alphabet, Amazon, Merck, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Ford, GM, Starbucks, Caterpillar, AMD, Exxon, Pfizer all report earnings. The Federal Reserve Federal Reserve The Federal Reserve System, more commonly known as the Fed, represents the central banking system of the United States. Like other central banks globally, the Fed is responsible for monetary policy, in this case in the US.The Fed is one of the most watched and followed entities for forex traders, given its material impact on the US dollar. Founded initially in 1913, the Fed was created to perform a wide range of functions. This includes stabilizing and maintaining flexible monetary policy in the The Federal Reserve System, more commonly known as the Fed, represents the central banking system of the United States. Like other central banks globally, the Fed is responsible for monetary policy, in this case in the US.The Fed is one of the most watched and followed entities for forex traders, given its material impact on the US dollar. Founded initially in 1913, the Fed was created to perform a wide range of functions. This includes stabilizing and maintaining flexible monetary policy in the Read this Term announces their rate decision on Wednesday. On Friday the US jobs report will be released with expectations for the unemployment rate taking up to 3.6% from 3.5%. Nonfarm payrolls expected to rise by 193K versus 223K last month.

The Federal Reserve will meet on Tuesday and Wednesday and announcer rate decision at 2 PM on Wednesday with expectations for the Fed to raise the topside target rate to 4.75% from 4.5% currently.

Looking at the S&P, the high price from a Friday move toward a swing area between 4100 and 4119.28. The high price reached 4094.21 and found early sellers against that key swing area. It would take a move back above that area to increase the bullish bias going forward (see yellow area and read the red circles on the chart below).