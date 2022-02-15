The major US stock indices snapped a three day losing streak. The gains were led by the NASDAQ and the Russell 2000. The Dow 30 lagged.

The snapshot of the closing levels shows:

Dow industrial average +422.67 points or 1.22% at 34988.85

S&P index up 69.4 points or 1.58% at 4471.06

NASDAQ index up 348.85 points or 2.53% at 14139.77

Russell 2000 up 55.68 points or 2.76% at 2076.46

Technical highlights:

The S&P index closed above its 200 day moving average at 4454.62 (see green line in the chart below).

The NASDAQ Read this Term index closed back above its 100 hour moving average at 14037.83

index closed back above its 100 hour moving average at 14037.83 Dow industrial average tested its 100 hour moving average at 35038.77 but is closing below that level at 34992.95

Russell 2000 based against its lower 100 hour moving average at 2020.58 before surging to the upside in cracking above its 200 hour moving average at 2067.62. The index is closing above its 200 hour moving average for the first time since early January.

S&P index closed back above its 200 day moving average