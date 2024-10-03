The major indices are closing lower on the day with the Dow and the Russell 2000 doing the worst ahead of the US jobs report tomorrow.

The final numbers are showing:

Dow industrial average -184.73 points or -0.44% at 42011.59

S&P index -9.60 points or -0.17% and 5699.94

NASDAQ index -6.65 points or -0.04% and 17918.48

The small cap Russell 2000 fell -42.85 or -0.68% at 2180.14.

For the trading week with one day left:

Dow industrial average -0.71%

S&P index -0.67%

NASDAQ index -1.11%

Russell 2000, -2.0%

As the day comes to a close, the US dollar remains as the strongest of the major currencies while the GBP kept its spot as the weakest. Most of the change occurred prior to the US session.

In the US debt market, yields are closing higher employee stronger nonmanufacturing ISM data.

2 year yield, 3.707%, +7.0 basis points

5-year yield 3.631%, +7.8 basis points

10 year yield 3.851%, +6.6 basis points

30 year yield 4.185%, +5.4 basis points

For the trading week, yields are higher:

2-year +14.2 basis points

5-year yield +12.4 basis points

10 year yield +9.8 basis points

30 year yield +8.1 basis points

Tomorrow the US jobs report will be reported at 8:30 AM with the expectations of 140K vs 142K last month. The unemployment rate is expected at 4.2% vs 4.2% last month. The average hourly earnings are expected at 0.3% MoM, and 3.8% YoY.