The USDCAD moved lower on the back of higher oil prices and in the process moved below the 100 day MA. That MA break shifts the sellers more in control. Stay below and traders will look toward the 200 day MA which has not been broken since August.

The EURUSD moved lower and back higher. The pair is back into a swing area between 1.0866 and 1.08868.

The GBPUSD snapped back higher extending back above the 200 and 100 hour MAs in the process putting the buyers more in control The price has also reentered into a upward channel and swing area above 1.23603. That is now close support for traders today.