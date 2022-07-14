US President Biden's schedule for 15 July 2022 includes:

“The President and his team will participate in a working session with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Saudi Ministers”

begins at 1545 GMT (1045 NY time)

Biden is seeking more oil. I suspect we get a buy the fact tendency (i.e. buy oil) on headlines crossing following the meeting.

Check out that final candle on the daily chart below. I believe the candlestick folks would call this a DragonFly Doji (correct me if I'm incorrect) and in their very careful way, say that it may signal a trend reversal. In this case a rise in price.