The major US stock indices are adding to gains and trade near highs for the day. The gains are led by the Dow industrial average which is currently up around 1.26% or 3.67.91 points at 29571.

The S&P index is back above its 200 week moving average near the 3600 level. The S&P index is currently trading at 3633.57 up 21.37 points or 0.59%.

S&P back above the 200 week MA

NASDAQ index is up 44.04 points or 0.42% at 10586.35.