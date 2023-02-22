Yesterday, the major indices Indices Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track Read this Term moved sharply to the downside. The declines were the biggest for the year for the major indices (the largest decline since December 15). The NASDAQ NASDAQ The Nasdaq Stock Market or NASDAQ is an American stock exchange. It trails only the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in market capitalization and is part of a network of stock markets and options exchanges.Launched back in 1971, NASDAQ is the acronym for the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations. Since then it is known simply as NASDAQ and has become one of the most influential exchanges worldwide.The NASDAQ was the world’s first electronic stock market, and has since ass The Nasdaq Stock Market or NASDAQ is an American stock exchange. It trails only the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in market capitalization and is part of a network of stock markets and options exchanges.Launched back in 1971, NASDAQ is the acronym for the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations. Since then it is known simply as NASDAQ and has become one of the most influential exchanges worldwide.The NASDAQ was the world’s first electronic stock market, and has since ass Read this Term led the way with a fall of -2.50%. The S&P decline by a even -2.0% while the Dow Industrial Average fell -2.06%.

In premarket trading today, the features are applying a modest gain:

Dow Industrial Average up 52 points

S&P up at 7.41 points

NASDAQ index up 34 points

for the NASDAQ, it is approaching its 200 day moving average at 11414.30. The price broke above that moving average back on January 27, and moved away from the moving average on February 1. The break above that moving average was the first since January 2022.

Looking at the daily chart, the high price stalled near the swing high going back to September 12, 2022 near 12266.41. The high price from February 2 reached 12200.82, and fell back to the downside. The index is on a three-day losing streak.