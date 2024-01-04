The major US stock indices are closing mixed once again. The Dow Industrial Average eked out a small gain. The S&P index and the Nasdaq index fell and closed near the lows for the day. A snapshot of the closing levels shows:
- Dow Industrial Average Rosa 10.13 points or 0.03% at 37440.33
- S&P index fell -16.1 points or -0.34% at 4688.69
- Nasdaq index fell -81.92 points or -0.56% at 14510.29
The Russell 2000 fell -1.4734 points or -0.08% at 1957.72.
The Nasdaq index is now down for five consecutive days. Over the last four days the index has been down -0.56%, -1.63%, -1.18%, and down another -0.56%. Not a good start for the new trading year. The S&P index has been down for four consecutive days..
The Magnificent 7 did have two of the seven move higher today:
- Nvidia rose 0.90%
- Meta-rose 0.77%
On the losing side:
- Apple fell -1.27%
- Microsoft fell -0.71%
- Alphabet fell -1.82%
- Amazon fell -2.62%
- Tesla fell -0.22%
The Nasdaq index close below its 200-hour moving average at 14957.99. That is the first close below that moving average since November 1.