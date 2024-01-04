The major US stock indices are closing mixed once again. The Dow Industrial Average eked out a small gain. The S&P index and the Nasdaq index fell and closed near the lows for the day. A snapshot of the closing levels shows:

Dow Industrial Average Rosa 10.13 points or 0.03% at 37440.33

S&P index fell -16.1 points or -0.34% at 4688.69

Nasdaq index fell -81.92 points or -0.56% at 14510.29

The Russell 2000 fell -1.4734 points or -0.08% at 1957.72.

The Nasdaq index is now down for five consecutive days. Over the last four days the index has been down -0.56%, -1.63%, -1.18%, and down another -0.56%. Not a good start for the new trading year. The S&P index has been down for four consecutive days..

The Magnificent 7 did have two of the seven move higher today:

Nvidia rose 0.90%

Meta-rose 0.77%

On the losing side:

Apple fell -1.27%

Microsoft fell -0.71%

Alphabet fell -1.82%

Amazon fell -2.62%

Tesla fell -0.22%

The Nasdaq index close below its 200-hour moving average at 14957.99. That is the first close below that moving average since November 1.