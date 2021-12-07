The major US stock indices are closing solidly higher with the NASDAQ index leading the way.

Nasdaq and S&P have their best day since March

All sectors of the S&P close higher for the 2nd consecutive day.

S&P closes 1.16% from its all-time highs

Nasdaq closes 3.24% from its all-time highs

Dow close at 2.3% from its all-time highs

The final numbers are showing:

Dow industrial average rose 492.40 points or 1.4% at 35719.44

S&P index rose 95.08 points or 2.07% at 4686.76

NASDAQ index rose 461.77 points or 3.03% at 15686.93

The Russell 2000 also recovered some of its losses seen recently with a gain of 50.30 points or 2.28% at 2253.78. The index is still over 8% from its all-time high reached on November 8.

The NASDAQ index is closing between its 100 hour moving average at 15677.69 and its 200 hour moving average at 15695.31. Those moving averages will be the barometer is going forward for bulls and the bears. Move above tomorrow, and the bias tilt more to the upside. Move below tomorrow and the bias tilt more to the downside.

NASDAQ index closes between its 100 and 200 hour MAs