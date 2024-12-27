The major US stock indices are continuing their slide with

NASDAQ now down -2.10% at 19,600.

S&P is down -1.40% at 5952.00

Dow industrial average is down -0.98% at 42900.29

The Russell 2000 is down -40 24 points or -1.85% at 2239.20

US yields have started to move back to the lower after the sharp fall in stocks.

2-year yield 4.307%, -2.4 basis points

5-year 4.422%, -1.0 basis points

10 year 4.582%, +0.4 basis points

30 year 4.779%, +1.7 basis points

The NASDAQ index reached a low price of 19572.32. It 200 hour moving averages at 19488.03. In trading on December 18 and again on December 20, the price moved below that 200-hour moving average but rebounded within an hour or two. Getting and staying below that moving average would increase the bearish bias.