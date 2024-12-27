The major US stock indices are continuing their slide with
- NASDAQ now down -2.10% at 19,600.
- S&P is down -1.40% at 5952.00
- Dow industrial average is down -0.98% at 42900.29
The Russell 2000 is down -40 24 points or -1.85% at 2239.20
US yields have started to move back to the lower after the sharp fall in stocks.
- 2-year yield 4.307%, -2.4 basis points
- 5-year 4.422%, -1.0 basis points
- 10 year 4.582%, +0.4 basis points
- 30 year 4.779%, +1.7 basis points
The NASDAQ index reached a low price of 19572.32. It 200 hour moving averages at 19488.03. In trading on December 18 and again on December 20, the price moved below that 200-hour moving average but rebounded within an hour or two. Getting and staying below that moving average would increase the bearish bias.