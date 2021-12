The US stocks are extending their post the FOMC rally, but are trading off their premarket trading levels. The snapshot of the current market shows:

Dow industrial average up 172.77 points or 0.48% at 36095

S&P index up 17.4 points or 0.37% at 4727.50

NASDAQ index up 32 points or 0.22% 15601

Russell 2000 index up 18.8 points or 0.86% at 2214

The S&P index is trading above its all-time high close of 4712.01 from last week Friday's trading. The all-time intraday high comes in at 4743.83.

