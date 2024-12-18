The major stock indices are moving to new lows as the Fed Chair says the call was a closer call with risk two-sided. That helped to push the USD higher as well.

The Dow is down -0.83% while the S&P and the Nasdaq are down over 1%

The S&P is currently down -1.04% and the Nasdaq is down -1.16% after trading down as much as -1.30%.

For the Nasdaq index, it is approaching its rising 100 hour moving average of 19760.11. Getting below that level would have traders looking toward the 200-hour moving average at 19410.19.

For the S&P index, the price is below its 100 and 200 hour MAs at 6057.47 and then the 200 hour MA at 6006.31.

UPDATE: The Nadaq is now down -1.94% which is largest decline since November 15

The S&P is down 1.41% which is the largest decline since october 31 (-1.86%)

YIELDS:

2 year 4.354%, up 11.8 bp

5 year 4.379%, up 13.2 bps

10 year 4.488%, +10.1 bps

30 year 4.647%, +6.9 bps

In the forex, the USD is higher with the rise vs the AUD (+1.58%) and NZD (+1.56%) the biggest movers.

The USD is up the least vs the JPY at +0.61%