The major US stock indices are trading higher with the Dow industrial average leading the way. The NASDAQ index is lagging after gains of 2% and over 1.2% over the last two trading days.

A snapshot of the market 17 minutes into the opening is showing:

Dow industrial average up 238 points or 0.66% at 35990

S&P index up 25 points or 0.53% at 4721

NASDAQ index up 33.5 points or 0.21% 1555.60

Russell 2000 index up 6.8 points or 0.31% at 2228.73

Looking at the NASDAQ hourly chart, the pair is moving up toward the 200 hour moving average at 15568.73. Getting and staying above that moving average would be more bullish.

