The major US stock indices are hitting the skids. Comments from the Lord seem to be weighing on the indices. The NASDAQ index is now down 200 points or -1.67% at 11869. It is also approaching the 100 hour moving average 11852.44. Moving below that moving average and staying below would be more bearish.
For the S&P index, it is down -51.90 points or -1.25% at 4095.69. Its price is already below its 100 hour moving average of 4109.85. The price is also back below the 4100 level which was a key level going back to December 2022 (swing highs in December reach 4100.51 and 4100.96