NASDAQ index approaches this 100 hour moving average

The major US stock indices are hitting the skids. Comments from the Lord seem to be weighing on the indices. The NASDAQ index is now down 200 points or -1.67% at 11869. It is also approaching the 100 hour moving average 11852.44. Moving below that moving average and staying below would be more bearish.

For the S&P index, it is down -51.90 points or -1.25% at 4095.69. Its price is already below its 100 hour moving average of 4109.85. The price is also back below the 4100 level which was a key level going back to December 2022 (swing highs in December reach 4100.51 and 4100.96