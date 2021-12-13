The major US indices are modestly lower in early US trading. The premarket and indices up modestly, but sellers have taken more control in the early minutes of the day.

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

  • Dow industrial average -86 points or -0.23% at 35890
  • S&P index -5.48 points or -0.12% at 4706
  • NASDAQ index -8 point to -0.06% 15622.50

The Russell 2000 index is also lower by -9.59 points or -0.43% at 2202.21

A snapshot of other markets as US stock trading gets underway shows:

  • Spot gold up three dollars or 0.17% at $1785
  • Spot silver is up $0.14 at $22.29
  • WTI crude oil futures are trading relatively steady at $71.10. That's down from the settle price of $71.67 on Friday
  • Bitcoin is trading at $47,848
  • 2 year yield is at 0.671% up about 1.0 basis points
  • 10 year yield is at 1.450% down about four basis points