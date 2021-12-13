The major US indices are modestly lower in early US trading. The premarket and indices up modestly, but sellers have taken more control in the early minutes of the day.

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow industrial average -86 points or -0.23% at 35890

S&P index -5.48 points or -0.12% at 4706

NASDAQ index -8 point to -0.06% 15622.50

The Russell 2000 index is also lower by -9.59 points or -0.43% at 2202.21

A snapshot of other markets as US stock trading gets underway shows:

Spot gold up three dollars or 0.17% at $1785

Spot silver is up $0.14 at $22.29

WTI crude oil futures are trading relatively steady at $71.10. That's down from the settle price of $71.67 on Friday

Bitcoin is trading at $47,848

2 year yield is at 0.671% up about 1.0 basis points

10 year yield is at 1.450% down about four basis points