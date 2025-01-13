The order US stock indices are on a three day losing streak and on pace for its 4th today with the premarket futures trading to lower levels.

A snapshot of the implied openings shows:

Dow industrial average -75 points.

S&P -45 points

NASDAQ index -234 points

A major market bellweather, Nvidia is trading sharply lower. Shares are trading down -$5.18 or -3.81% at $130.73. Last week, the stock reached a new all-time high at $153.13. At premarket levels, the stock is down close to 15% from that high.

The low price from December reached $126.86. That represents the next target on the downside for the stock. Last week, shares of Nvidia rose 171%. The year before, gains were 238%.

There was a report this morning that the biggest customers are facing new delays in getting Nvidia's most advanced artificial intelligence chips up and running in the data centers , When the markets are under pressure, the news becomes more magnified.