A snapshot of the major US indices 14 minutes into the opening is showing lower levels. The retail sales were lower than expectations. The markets are anxious about the FOMC decision later this afternoon.

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow industrial average -144 points or -0.41% 35398

S&P index -10.23 points or -0.22% of 4623.80

NASDAQ index -55 points or -0.36% 15183

Russell 2000 is down -12.62 points or -0.59% 2146.99

The NASDAQ index is down testing its 100 day moving average at 15151.59. A move below would tilt the bias more to the downside.

NASDAQ index tests its 100 day moving average

The major indices are down for the third consecutive day

in other markets:

Spot gold is down $3.09 or -0.16% at $1767

Spot silver is down $0.31 or -1.4% at $21.62

WTI crude oil futures are trading down $1.06 at $69.68

Bitcoin is trading lower at $47,343

In the forex, the AUD is the reverse of the majors while the CHF is the weakest. The USD is moving back to the upside after a dip lower faded.