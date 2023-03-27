The major US stock indices Indices Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track Read this Term are closing mixed on the day. The Dow and the S&P are closing higher. The Nasdaq fell. Higher interest rates took some of the wind out of some of the high tech mega cap stocks which become a "safe haven" through the banking crisis.

Energy, financials and industrials led the gains today.

The final numbers are showing:

Dow Industrial Average Rose 194.53 points or 0.60% at 32432.09

S&P index rose 6.55 points or 0.16% at 3977.53

NASDAQ

Russell 2000 rose 18.74 points or 1.08% at 1753.67

Shares of the regional bank ETF – KRE - rose $0.38 or 0.87%. First Republic rose $1.49 or 12.06% year

Shares of Microsoft fell by $4.34 or -1.55% to $276.23. He moved up some 15% from the low in March to the high March. Nvidia was also lowered today by $-2.29 or -0.86% to $265.50. It moved up 23% from the March low to the March high reached last week.

The S&P index moved above the 4000 level intraday to a high of 4003.83, but could not maintain the upward momentum. On the downside, the 100 day moving average comes in at 3962.72. The low price today reached 3970.49.