The major US stock indices are closing mixed on the day. The Dow and the S&P are closing higher. The Nasdaq fell. Higher interest rates took some of the wind out of some of the high tech mega cap stocks which become a "safe haven" through the banking crisis.
Energy, financials and industrials led the gains today.
The final numbers are showing:
- Dow Industrial Average Rose 194.53 points or 0.60% at 32432.09
- S&P index rose 6.55 points or 0.16% at 3977.53
- NASDAQ index fell -55.11 point or -0.47% at 11768.85
- Russell 2000 rose 18.74 points or 1.08% at 1753.67
Shares of the regional bank ETF – KRE - rose $0.38 or 0.87%. First Republic rose $1.49 or 12.06% year
Shares of Microsoft fell by $4.34 or -1.55% to $276.23. He moved up some 15% from the low in March to the high March. Nvidia was also lowered today by $-2.29 or -0.86% to $265.50. It moved up 23% from the March low to the March high reached last week.
The S&P index moved above the 4000 level intraday to a high of 4003.83, but could not maintain the upward momentum. On the downside, the 100 day moving average comes in at 3962.72. The low price today reached 3970.49.