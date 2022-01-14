The major US stock indices are trading mixed in volatile trading after the US data today which saw retail sales much weaker than expectations.

The Dow industrial average is lower, pushed down by financials after earnings disappointed on increasing costs.

NASDAQ index successfully test its 200 day moving average

The NASDAQ index is higher after it opened and fell below its 200 day moving average at 14726.08 but bounced. The low price reached 14708.02. Moving below that 200 day moving average is needed to increase the bearish bias.

A snapshot of the market 15 minutes into the open is currently showing:

Dow industrial average -324 points or -0.90% at 35790

S&P index -16 points or -0.34% at 4643

NASDAQ index up 25 points or 0.17% at 14833

Russell 2000 is down -12 points or -0.56% at 2147.40

A quick look around the markets is showing:

Spot gold is trading near unchanged at $1823

Spot silver is down five cents or -0.21% at $22.99

WTI crude oil is trading up $0.88 at $83.01

The price of bitcoin is trading at $42,751.02. That is just below the 5 PM level from yesterday at around $48,200

In the US debt market, the yields are higher across the board with to year up 3.5 basis points and 10 year up 3.4 basis points.

US yields are higher across the board

In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are also higher by similar amounts:

European benchmark 10 year yields

In the forex, the JPY is the strongest and the AUD is the weakest. The USD is mostly higher but the gains are in the AUD and NZD. The USD is lower vs the JPY.

The strongest to weakest of the major currencies