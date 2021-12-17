The major US indices are moving down more in unison today with the Dow, S&P, NASDAQ index all trading down around 1%. A snapshot of the market 16 minutes of the open is currently showing:

Dow industrial average -444 points or -1.24% at 35450

S&P index -46.6 points or -1.01% of 4621.47

NASDAQ index -154 points or -1.01% 15028.70

Russell 2000 index is down -24.45 points or -1.14% at 2128

The NASDAQ index is now trading back below its 100 day moving average at 15163.68. Yesterday the price closed just above that moving average level. The last three trading days have seen the price move below the moving average line but close above it. The low from December at 14931.06 is the next target.

NASDAQ index is back below its 100 day moving average