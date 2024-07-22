The major stock indices are moving higher at the US open. The gains are led by the NASDAQ with a gain of 1.30%. That has taken the price of the Nasdaq index, back above its 200 hour moving average at 17914.20. If the price can stay above that level, it would be a shift back to the upside technically (stay above the green line on the chart below).

Meanwhile, the S&P index on Friday fell but found support buyers near its 200-hour moving average at 5503.54 (green line in the chart below). Today's move higher takes the price away from that moving average, and will have traders looking toward its higher 100-hour moving average at 5567.67. Get above that line (blue line in the chart below), and the pressure is further off the downside for the broad index.

A snapshot of the market nine minutes into the open is showing:

Dow industrial average, +130.00 points or 0.32% at 40417

S&P index up 49.30 points or 0.90% at 5553.57

NASDAQ and up 225 points or 1.27% at 17952

The small-cap Russell 2000 is also higher by 12.42 points or 0.57% at 2196.80

This week earnings well start to kick into a new level. Two of the Magnificent 7 will announce with Tesla and Alphabet to release tomorrow after the close. In addition, other major releases include:

Tuesday:

GM

Coca Cola

Tesla

Alphabet

Visa

Texas Instrument

Wednesday:

AT&T

General Dynamic

Chipotle

Ford

ServiceNow

IBM

Whirlpool

Thursday

American Airlines

Honeywell

Southwest Airlines

Juniper

Deckers

Friday:

3M

The US yield curve is moving more negative as markets react to Biden leaving and a better chance for the Dems.

2-year yield 4.525%, +1.8 basis points

5-year yield 4.162%, unchanged

10 year yield 4.225%, -1.4 basis points

30-year yield 4.427%, -2.3 basis points

in other markets :