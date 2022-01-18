The major US stock indices are opening lower with declines of -1.25% or greater.

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow industrial average -480 points or -1.34% at 35427

S&P index -58 points or -1.26% of 4604

NASDAQ index -250 points or -1.67% at 14644

Russell 2000-27.22 points or -1.26% at 2135.24

In other markets as US trading gets underway:

Spot gold is trading down $4.63 or -0.25% at $1813.40

Spot silver is trading up $0.38 or 1.6% at $23.32

WTI crude oil is trading up $0.90 at $84.74

The price of bitcoin is trading at $41,326

In the forex market, the USD and CAD are fighting it out for the strongest of the major currencies, while the GBP and NZD are fighting it out for the weakest of the major currencies.

The strongest to weakest currencies as stocks start trading

In the US debt market, yields are higher after trading as high as 1.855% - a new two year high.

US yields are higher

Activision shares are trading up 29.53% at $84.70. That is still below the $95 price reported the being paid. Meanwhile Microsoft shares are trading down -1.19% at $306.51.

Goldman Sachs shares are trading sharply lower after reporting disappointing earnings. There shares are currently down $-32.81 or -8.61% at $348.17.