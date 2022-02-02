The major US stock indices have opened mixed, with the Dow industrial average opening lower (although it is moving above and below unchanged in early trading), while the S&P and NASDAQ index are higher. The indices are well off their premarket highs however.

A snapshot of the market two minutes into the opening it is showing:

Dow industrial average up 37 points or 0.11% at 35443

S&P index up 19.69 points or 0.43% 4566

NASDAQ index up 88.16 points or 0.61% at 14333

Russell 2000 is trading up 1.86 points or 0.09% at 2052.60

Looking at the S&P, it is testing its 100 day moving average of 4568.98. The high price so far extended to 4572.72 but has come off that level. Traders are watching that moving average closely. Stay below and we could see some rotation back to the downside. Move above and it would be more bullish from a technical perspective.

