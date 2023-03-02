The major US stock indices Indices Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track Read this Term are opening with mixed results. The Dow Industrial Average is being supported by higher prices for Salesforce after they reported stronger than expected earnings and guidance. Salesforce shares are up 13.5% in early trading.

A snapshot of the major indices currently shows:

Dow Industrial Average up 19.06 points or 0.06% at 32680.91

S&P index -21.93 points or -0.55% at 3929.47

NASDAQ index -101.45 points or -0.89% at 11278.0

Russell 2000 is down -19.14 or -1.01% at 1879.28

Technically, the S&P index is opening below its 200 day moving average at 3939.85. The 100 day moving average is below at 3922.87. A move below each would be more bearish from a technical perspective.

US yields are higher:

two year 4.935%, +4.6 basis points

five year 4.330%, +6.5 basis points

10 year 4.0635% +6.7 basis points

30 year 4.02% of 6.6 basis points

The 10 year yield is getting a little bit more comfortable above the 4.00% level today. The yield has not been to these levels since November 10. The high yield for 2022 reached 4.335% back on October 21.

Meanwhile the two year yield reached 4.944% today. That is the highest it's been since June 2007. One year ago it was near 1.60%. At the beginning of March in 2021 it was at 0.141%. Oh how things have changed.

Two year yield moves to the highest level since June 2007

Looking at the Fed funds futures contract, the terminal rate in October is showing a rate just shy of 5.5%.