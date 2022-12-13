The major indices are opening sharply higher:

  • S&P index is trading at around 4080. That is still short of the high price from December 1 at 4100.51. That level is the next upside target on continued upside momentum, followed by the 50% midpoint of the 2022 trading range of 4155.10. The high price for the day so far reached 4096.25. On the downside, the gap higher has taken the price above the 200 day moving average of 4034.01. That moving average is now solid support. If the buyers are to start to take more control in the broader S&P index, staying above the 200 day moving average is paramount from a technical perspective
S&P index
S&P index moves above its 200 day moving average
NASDAQ
The prices is above the 100 day moving average