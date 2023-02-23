The major US stock indices are moving to the upside led by Nvidia whose shares are up 11.6% in early US trading.

A snapshot of the major indices 13 minutes into the opening is showing:

Looking at the hourly chart of the S&P index below, the low price yesterday extended toward the 50% midpoint of the move up from the December low to the February 1 high. The level comes in at 3979.96. The low price yesterday reached 3976.90 just below that level before bouncing higher. On the top side the broken 38.2% retracement comes in a 4030.82. That would be the next target followed by the 200 hour moving average (green line in the chart below) at 4052.83.

S&P
S&P bounces off the 50% midpoint

In the US debt market, yields a mixed:

  • 2 year 4.716%, +1.7 basis points
  • 5 year 4.146% +1.4 basis points
  • 10 year 3.927% +0.4 basis points
  • 30 year 3.907% -2.0 basis points