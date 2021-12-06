The major US stock    indices  are set to open higher. The Dow industrial average is leading the way followed by the S&P. The NASDAQ index lags but has recently moved back into positive territory in pre-market trading.

Favorable news from EU on lessening travel restrictions on South Africa, and more favorable news on omicron severity is seeming to help the tone.

US yields are still higher but off their highest levels.

The futures are currently implying:

  • Dow up 280 points
  • S&P index +26 points
  • NASDAQ index up 37 points

On Friday:

  • Dow industrial average felt -59.71 points or -0.17%
  • S&P index fell -38.65 points or -0.84%
  • NASDAQ index tumbled -295.85 points or -1.92%