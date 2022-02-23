And there off....

The opening bell has rung and the major indices are off and running with all moving higher in early trading. The S&P is looking to snap a three day losing streak while the Dow and NASDAQ Read this Term are opening to snap their four day losing streaks. Hopes for less attention at of Russia/Ukraine/NATO is the catalyst.

Yesterday, the NASDAQ index stalled just above its 2022 low making for a nice potential bottom in that index. The NASDAQ index loss some 19% from its November high.

NASDAQ index tested the low from 2022

A snapshot a few minutes into the opening it is showing

Dow industrial average up 213 points or 0.64% at 33810

S&P index up 32 points or 0.74% at 4336.20

NASDAQ index up 108 points or 0.81% at 13493

Russell 2000 up 15.97 points or 0.81% at 1996.39