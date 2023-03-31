The major U.S. stock indices Indices Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track Read this Term are reaching new session highs, with each index on a three-day winning streak. The NASDAQ is leading the pack with an solid 1% gain. Here is a snapshot of the current market performance:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: Up 228 points, or 0.70%, at 33,087.50

S&P 500 Index: Up 32.30 points, or 0.80%, at 4,083.07

NASDAQ NASDAQ The Nasdaq Stock Market or NASDAQ is an American stock exchange. It trails only the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in market capitalization and is part of a network of stock markets and options exchanges.Launched back in 1971, NASDAQ is the acronym for the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations. Since then it is known simply as NASDAQ and has become one of the most influential exchanges worldwide.The NASDAQ was the world’s first electronic stock market, and has since ass The Nasdaq Stock Market or NASDAQ is an American stock exchange. It trails only the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in market capitalization and is part of a network of stock markets and options exchanges.Launched back in 1971, NASDAQ is the acronym for the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations. Since then it is known simply as NASDAQ and has become one of the most influential exchanges worldwide.The NASDAQ was the world’s first electronic stock market, and has since ass Read this Term

Russell 2000 Index: Up 31.04 points, or 1.76%, at 1,799.41

As illustrated in the daily chart below, the NASDAQ Composite Index is pulling further away from its 61.8% retracement level at 11,999.84, which is calculated from the decline that began on August 16. The next significant milestone is the February 2 high of 12,269.55. That is also near the swing high going back to September 2022 increasing the levels important. So far this month, the NASDAQ has gained approximately 6%. For the training year, the index is up 15%. In 2022 the index fell -33.1% in 2022 from a closing level of 15645. The Nasdaq index is still over 28% from the end of 2022 high.