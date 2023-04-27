The major US stock indices are trading near the highs for the day. The gains are led by the NASDAQ index which is now up over 200 points or 1.84%. The SP index is up 1.25% and the Dow industrial average is up 0.95%.
Looking at the hourly chart of the NASDAQ index, the price gapped higher. That gap took the price above the 200 hour moving average (green line) near the open, and has now moved back above its 100 hour moving average at 12051.35. Staying above that level would have traders pushing toward the swing high from April 18 up at 12245.43. The high price going back to February 2 was at 12269.55.
The S&P index is pushing toward its 100 hour moving average at 4119.51.
Individual stocks today:
- Meta shares are up 14.88%
- Microsoft is up 2.52%
- Google's up 3.81%
- Adobe is up 1.95%
- Apple is up 1.9%
- Nvidia is trading down -0.41%
- Caterpillars down -2.56%
- Honeywell is up 3.39%
- Merck is down -0.73%
- Verizon is up 3.9%