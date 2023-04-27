The major US stock indices Indices Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track Read this Term are trading near the highs for the day. The gains are led by the NASDAQ index which is now up over 200 points or 1.84%. The SP index is up 1.25% and the Dow industrial average is up 0.95%.

Looking at the hourly chart of the NASDAQ index, the price gapped higher. That gap took the price above the 200 hour moving average (green line) near the open, and has now moved back above its 100 hour moving average at 12051.35. Staying above that level would have traders pushing toward the swing high from April 18 up at 12245.43. The high price going back to February 2 was at 12269.55.

NASDAQ is above its 100 hour moving average

The S&P index is pushing toward its 100 hour moving average at 4119.51.

S&P index moves toward 100 hour moving average

Individual stocks today: