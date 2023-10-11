The major US stock indices are trading higher despite the higher PPI data released earlier today. US CPI data will be released tomorrow at 8:30 AM.

Technically, the NASDAQ index is moving above its near converged 100/50 day moving averages. The 100 day moving average is at 13602.16. The 50 day moving averages at 13609.65.

NASDAQ index is above its 50 and 100 day moving averages

The S&P is higher but still remains below its 100 day moving average up at 4399.19.

A snapshot of the market 12 minutes into the open is showing:

Dow Industrial Average Bridge up 97.20 points or 0.29% at 33836.51

S&P index up 15.74 points or 0.36% at 4373.97

NASDAQ index up 91.48 points or 0.67% at 13654.33

Big cap stocks (most with large cash balances) are favored: