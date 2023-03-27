The major US stock indices Indices Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track Read this Term are getting off to a positive start. The Dow industrial average is leading the way with the S&P index not far behind. The NASDAQ NASDAQ The Nasdaq Stock Market or NASDAQ is an American stock exchange. It trails only the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in market capitalization and is part of a network of stock markets and options exchanges.Launched back in 1971, NASDAQ is the acronym for the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations. Since then it is known simply as NASDAQ and has become one of the most influential exchanges worldwide.The NASDAQ was the world’s first electronic stock market, and has since ass The Nasdaq Stock Market or NASDAQ is an American stock exchange. It trails only the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in market capitalization and is part of a network of stock markets and options exchanges.Launched back in 1971, NASDAQ is the acronym for the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations. Since then it is known simply as NASDAQ and has become one of the most influential exchanges worldwide.The NASDAQ was the world’s first electronic stock market, and has since ass Read this Term index is higher as well but being contained by the move back to the upside in US yields today.

A snapshot of the market 15 minutes into the open is showing:

Dow industrial average up 261.85 points or 0.81% at 32499.39

S&P index up 28.83 points or 0.73% at 3999.81

NASDAQ index of 57 points 02 point or 0.48% at 11880.98

Russell 2000 of mid-cap stocks up 16.53 points or 0.95% at 1751.49

The S&P index is testing the key 4000 level. Looking at the hourly chart below, the price is also testing the 50% midpoint of the move down from the February high to the March low. That level comes in at 4002.15. Move above and stay above is more bullish with the traders next targeting 4015.55. The high price from last week's trading extended up to 4039.49. That would also be another upside target.

If sellers show up near the 50% midpoint, the 200 hour moving average at 3986.86 (green line on the chart below) would be the next key target. Move back below the 200 hour moving average would disappoint the buyers in the short term.

S&P index moves higher

In the US debt market: