The major US stocks are trading the red at the start of the US session with the Dow industrial average the worst performer.

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow industrial average -182 point -0.51% at 35884

S&P index -15.5 points or -0.34% at 4654.82

NASDAQ index -25 points or -0.17% at 14915

the Russell 2000 is down -8.66 points or -0.40% at 2171.15

The NASDAQ index fell below its 200 day moving average yesterday but recovered and closed near unchanged on the day. The pair trade between the 100 day moving average at 15272, and its 200 day moving average at 14699 currently.

NASDAQ index on the daily chart

In other markets as the stock trading gets underway shows:

Spot gold up $5.40 or 0.3% at 1806.16

Spot silver up $0.11 or 0.52% at $22.55

WTI crude oil futures up $0.80 at $79.08. The high price reached $80.12. The low price extended to $78.36

Bitcoin is trading relatively steady $41,390. That still down around $500 on the day

The US debt market:

2 year 0.935%, up 3 basis points

10 year 1.775%, +1.3 basis points

30 year 2.092%, unchanged

In the forex, the CAD is the strongest and the JPY is the weakest.

The strongest to weakest currencies