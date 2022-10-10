The major US stock indices are all negative now. The S&P index has moved closer to its 200 week moving average near 3600 (the low just reached 3607.63). The Dow industrial average is now negative after being the strongest of the majors earlier.

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

US debt markets are closed but European yields are moving higher after reports that Germany supported a debt for energy relief trade-off:

  • German 10 year 2.324%, +13 basis points
  • UK 10 year 4.512% +27.5 basis points
  • France 10 year 2.90%, +10.3 basis points
UK 10 year yields are trading near 2008 highs

European indices are mixed and near the middle of their trading range:

  • German DAX, +0.07%
  • France's CAC, -0.40%
  • UK's FTSE 100, -0.40%
  • Spain's Ibex -0.30%