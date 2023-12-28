US major indices are trading marginally higher in early US trading.

Dow Industrial Average is trading up 51.00.16 percent at 37717.80

S&P index is up up 9.28 points or 0.19% at 4790.60

Nasdaq index is up up 25.42.00.17 percent at 15125.42

The Russell 2000 of small-cap stocks is taking a breather today with a decline of -3.02 points or -0.15% at 2063.20. The index has been up for four consecutive trading days.

In the US debt market, yields are higher:

2-year yield 4.278% +3.5 basis points

5-year yield 3.829% +4.2 basis points

10-year yield 3.833% +4.4 basis points

30-year yield 3.980% +3.5 basis points

Looking at other markets:

Crude oil is training down $0.81 or -1.09% at $73.32

Gold is trading unchanged at $2077.01

Silver is down four cents or -0.16% at $24.21

Bitcoin is trading at $42,573. The high for the day was at $43,812. The low is at $42,560.

In the forex, the CHF remains the strongest, while the GBP is now the weakest of the major currencies. The USD remains mostly lower: