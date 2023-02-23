The major European indices are going out mostly higher:
- German DAX +0.49%
- France's CAC +0.25%
- UK's FTSE 100 -0.29%
- Spain's Ibex +0.64%
- Italy's FTSE MIB +0.65%
Meanwhile in the US, the fortunes are not so good. The major indices are all trading lower and near their lows for the day.
- The S&P index is down for the fifth consecutive day
- The Dow Industrial Average has a cracked back below its 100 day moving average at 32893.71
- The NASDAQ index is getting closer to its 200 day moving average at 11406.76. The low price just reached 11436.13. It is still 30 points away, but momentum to the downside can be quick. The price has moved below the 38.2% retracement at 11481.84.
a snapshot of the market currently shows:
- Dow Industrial Average -213 point sort -0.64% at 32831.50
- S&P index -19.50 points or -0.49% at 3972.55
- NASDAQ index -62 points or -0.54% at 11445.50
- Russell 2000-7.49 points or -0.40% at 1887.17