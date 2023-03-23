2 year yields looking to close at lowest level since Sept

The US two year yield continues to push to the downside with the yield Yield A yield represents the earnings generated by an investment or security over a certain time period. Yields are typically displayed in percentage terms and are in the form of interest or dividends received from it.These figures do not include the price variations, which separates it from the total return. Consequently, a yield applies to various stated rates of return on stocks, fixed income instruments such as bonds, and other types of investment products.Yields can be calculated as a ratio or as A yield represents the earnings generated by an investment or security over a certain time period. Yields are typically displayed in percentage terms and are in the form of interest or dividends received from it.These figures do not include the price variations, which separates it from the total return. Consequently, a yield applies to various stated rates of return on stocks, fixed income instruments such as bonds, and other types of investment products.Yields can be calculated as a ratio or as Read this Term reaching a low of 3.787%. Closing below 3.848 today would be the lowest close going back to mid September 2022.

Looking at the daily chart, the yield would also close below the 200 day moving average Moving average A moving average is a statistical tool that is used to smooth out short-term fluctuations in data and reveal longer-term trends. It is calculated by taking the average of a certain number of data points over a specific period of time, and then plotting that average as a line on a chart. The most common types of moving averages are simple moving averages (SMA) and exponential moving averages (EMA).In financial markets, moving averages are often used to analyze stock prices, exchange rates, and ot A moving average is a statistical tool that is used to smooth out short-term fluctuations in data and reveal longer-term trends. It is calculated by taking the average of a certain number of data points over a specific period of time, and then plotting that average as a line on a chart. The most common types of moving averages are simple moving averages (SMA) and exponential moving averages (EMA).In financial markets, moving averages are often used to analyze stock prices, exchange rates, and ot Read this Term for the second consecutive day (green line in the chart above). Admittedly over the last seven or so trading days, the price has been trading above and below that moving average level. However, the yield is moving further away from that moving average today increasing the bearish bias. Moreover, a close below 3.848% would be the lowest close this year.

The lowest yield for the year was down at 3.637%. That took the yield below the 50% midpoint of the move up from the April 13 low at 3.68%, but momentum cannot be sustained and the yield pushed back to the upside.