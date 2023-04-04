The weaker than expected factory orders (-0.7% and per month revision lowered to -2.1% from -1.6%) and jolts job openings at 9.931 million versus 10.4 million estimate, has sent the yields in the US lower. The two year yield is down -13 basis points to 3.85%. The 2 year yield reached a cycle low of 3.555% on March 24 before snapping back to the upside. The high yield on a Friday reached 4.172% before rotating back to the downside.

US stocks have authority to move back to the downside with the Dow industrial average now down -0.23%. The NASDAQ index is down -0.18% and the S&P is down -0.14%.

In the Forex market,

EURUSD
EURUSD moves above swing area
USDJPY
USDJPY falls below its 200 hour moving average