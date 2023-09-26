The USD is trading to new session highs verse the EUR, GBP, CHF, and CAD. The move comes as US yields reach to new highs for the day, and stocks reach new lows.

2-year yield 5.18% +1.8 basis points

5-year yield 4.632% +1.2 basis points

10-year yield 4.560% +1.8 basis points

30-year yield 4.692% +3.4 basis points

in the US stock market:

Dow industrial average is down -386 point or -1.1% at 33620.54. The low reached 33584.69

S&P index is down -60 points or -1.37% at 4278. The low reached 4274.31

NASDAQ index is down -189.2-1.42% 13082.22. The low reached 13069.32.

Looking at some of the major currency pairs:

EURUSD: The EURUSD high today stalled just below the 38.2% retracement 1.06106, and started a rotation to the downside. The current price is trading at 1.0562. The next target comes in at the high of a swing area at 1.0533. The swing area goes down to 1.04846 and includes the natural support at 1.0500.

EURUSD falls to new lows

.The GBPUSD has moved below a swing area between 1.21877 and 1.2227 in trading today, and next looks toward the 38.2% retracement of the move up from the September 2022 low. That level comes in at 1.2076.

GBPUSD falls below swing area on the daily chart

The USDCHF is moving above a swing area up to 0.91469,and next looks toward the 38.2% retracement of the move down from the November 2022 high. The level comes in at 0.91615 .

USDCHF trades to a new high and gets closer to the 38.2%