The USD is trading to new session highs verse the EUR, GBP, CHF, and CAD. The move comes as US yields reach to new highs for the day, and stocks reach new lows.
- 2-year yield 5.18% +1.8 basis points
- 5-year yield 4.632% +1.2 basis points
- 10-year yield 4.560% +1.8 basis points
- 30-year yield 4.692% +3.4 basis points
in the US stock market:
- Dow industrial average is down -386 point or -1.1% at 33620.54. The low reached 33584.69
- S&P index is down -60 points or -1.37% at 4278. The low reached 4274.31
- NASDAQ index is down -189.2-1.42% 13082.22. The low reached 13069.32.
Looking at some of the major currency pairs:
- EURUSD: The EURUSD high today stalled just below the 38.2% retracement 1.06106, and started a rotation to the downside. The current price is trading at 1.0562. The next target comes in at the high of a swing area at 1.0533. The swing area goes down to 1.04846 and includes the natural support at 1.0500.
- .The GBPUSD has moved below a swing area between 1.21877 and 1.2227 in trading today, and next looks toward the 38.2% retracement of the move up from the September 2022 low. That level comes in at 1.2076.
- The USDCHF is moving above a swing area up to 0.91469,and next looks toward the 38.2% retracement of the move down from the November 2022 high. The level comes in at 0.91615 .
- The USDCAD is above the high from last Thursday's trade at 1.35229. The next target comes against the 50% midpoint of the move down from the September high to the September low. That level comes in at 1.3536. The 200 and 100 bar moving averages on the 4-hour chart, and at 1.3538 – 1.35427.