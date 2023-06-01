The USD has moved higher on the back of the better ADP data. The gain of 278K was much higher than the 170K estimate. The BLS employment data will be released tomorrow at 8:30 AM ET.

At 8:30 AM ET, the initial jobless claims for the current week will be release with the expectations of 235K.

The EURUSD has moved back below its falling 100-hour moving average of 1.07073. The current price trades at 1.0685. The price rises over the last 9 trading days have seen the price edge above the 100-hour moving average but fall short of its 200-hour moving average (green line currently at 1.07373). If the EURUSD is to go higher, getting above both those moving averages is a required prerequisite from a technical perspective.

EURUSD but below it's 100 hour moving average

Jobless claims up next...