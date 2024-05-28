The US consumer confidence came in stronger than expected at 102.00 versus 95.9 estimate. That has led to yield ticking higher. The 10 year yield is now up 0.8 basis points after being lower earlier. The 2-year yield is still lower by three basis points but off its low level.

The USD is ticking higher as well

EURUSD moving to new session low at 1.0859. The 200-hour moving average comes at 1.08519. That is the next target.

EURUSD falls back toward the 200 hour MA