The US consumer confidence came in stronger than expected at 102.00 versus 95.9 estimate. That has led to yield ticking higher. The 10 year yield is now up 0.8 basis points after being lower earlier. The 2-year yield is still lower by three basis points but off its low level.
The USD is ticking higher as well
- EURUSD moving to new session low at 1.0859. The 200-hour moving average comes at 1.08519. That is the next target.
- USDJPY is back above its 100 hour moving average 156.836 as the ups and downs continue for that currency pair in trading today (and in the first two days of the trading week)
- GBPUSD is moving lower, after testing they were there between 1.2793 and 1.2800. The high price reached 1.27997. Support comes in at 1.2759 which was the high price from last week and was near a low price from earlier today.