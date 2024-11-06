The independent voters which account for 31% of the Georgia votes are leaning 54% to 43% for Trump. That was reverse from 2020 with Biden gaining from the independent voters.. Florida numbers are higher for Trump vs 2020 with 50% in and Trump leading 53.2% vs 45.9% in 2020. That was 51.2% to 47.9% in 2020. .

That has the USD moving higher.

EURUSD:The EURUS has moved down to test the 100-hour MA at 1.08787. The key 200-day MA and swing area is near 1.0870 area. Break below both would be shift more to the downside. Earlier, the high was up near the 38.2% at 1.09345 and the 100 day MA at 1.09418. The high price today reached 1.09365.

USDJPY: The USDJPY has moved back above the broken 100-day MA and looks toward the 100-hour MA at 152.307. Yesterday, the high price stalled the rally at the 100-hour MA. That increases the levels importance on the topside. The 200-hour MA comes in at 152.574. Break back above each shift the bias. It would also be a new high for the week.

GBPUSD: The GBPUSD is moving lower and tests the 100-day MA and the 100-bar MA on the 4-hour chart at 1.29876.. The price is back below the 1.3000 level There is the 200 hour MA at 1.2968 and the 100-hour MA at 1.29538 as downside targets.

PS yields are moving higher with the 30 year up 5.8 bps. The 2 year is up 4.0 basis points