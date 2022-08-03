US yields are continuing to drive the markets. The rates are up another 12 basis points and the 2 year sector. Further at the curve the rises less, but still to the upside a snapshot of the
Yield Curve
A yield curve is a line used to help determine interest rates of interest rates for a specific bond, differentiated by contract lengths. This is useful for contrasting maturity dates, for example 1 month, 1 year, etc.In particular, yield curves help underscore the relationship between interest rates or borrowing costs and the time to maturity.Some of the best examples of this include US Treasury Securities, which are among some of the most observed worldwide by traders. By determining the slope of yield curves, it is possible to plot or predict future interest rate changes. There are three types of yield curves that are primarily studied, classified as normal, inverted, or flat.Why are Yield Curves Important?Yield curves like other benchmarks help investors and analysts ascertain more information about specific constructs affecting financial markets.For example, a normal or upward sloping curve points to economic expansion. Expectations of yields becoming higher in the future help attract funds in shorter-term securities with the hopes of purchasing longer-term bonds later, for a higher yield.The opposite is true in the case of an inverted or downward sloping curve, which traditionally points to an economic recession. If yields are expected to eventually be lower, investors opt to purchase longer-term bonds to help price in yields before further decreases occur.Subsequently, these are predictive of economic output and growth and are thus instrumental in financial analysis.These curves are also utilized primarily as a barometer for other forms of debt in a market, including bank lending rates, mortgage rates, and other benchmarks.The most reported yield curves deal with US Treasury debt, comparing the 3-month, 2-year, 5-year, 10-year and 30-year intervals. This information is published daily.
Read this Term 2 year 3.167, +11.4 basis points 5 year 2.938%, +8.0 basis points 10 year 2.820%, +6.8 basis points 30 year 3.063%, +5.3 basis points
Currencies
Currencies are a typically a form of money in wide circulation, being the primary medium of exchange with respect to buying and selling goods and services. These are often issued by a specific government or collection of governments, by way of paper notes and coins. Other forms of currencies include previous metals such as gold and silver, and digital currencies such as Bitcoin. Currencies serve as a backbone of the country’s or countries’ economy, due to the perception of value held by the population that uses that currency.For example, the United States dollar, (symbol $, code USD), or the British pound sterling, (symbol £, code GBP), also known as fiat money, since they are not linked to any specific asset, such as gold or silver. Such metals were traditionally used as the main method of payment, since they held real and actual value. Even after the introduction of paper notes, many countries maintained a gold standard for much of the 20th Century, meaning a unit of money could be exchanged for a fixed amount of gold. How to Trade Currencies?The modern world, with the invention of electronic networks, computers and the internet, has allowed the transfer of money to occur almost instantaneously. It has also spawned a new era in currencies, including digital money, such as Bitcoin and Litecoin. Not backed by any government, but based on a complex set of mathematical software algorithms, the ubiquity of the internet has generated interest and uptake of digital currencies, whilst providing relative anonymity. Digital currencies can now also be traded online, via exchanges and brokers, similar to trading foreign currencies, known as the foreign exchange market. Forex is the world’s largest market, with over $5 trillion turnover per day, where fiat, floating currencies are bought and sold against other currencies, such as the euro vs the dollar (EUR/USD), and the British pound vs the Japanese yen (GBP/JPY).
Read this Term EURUSD: The EURUSD is trading to a new session low. The low price has reached 1.01267. The swing low from last Wednesday reached 1.0114. The low price from last week reached 1.0096. Today, the high price stalled against its 100 hour moving average currently at 1.02097. The high price reached 1.02096 and found willing sellers
EURUSD falls toward lower extremes now
GBPUSD. The GBPUSD is breaking below its 200 hour moving average and rising trend line near 1.21199 and 1.2121. The low price just reached 1.2109 on the break but has bounced back above the aforementioned target levels. Traders will be watching the low from earlier today near 1.21345. Stay below keeps the door open for further downside momentum
GBPUSD looks to extend below key support
USDJPY. The USDJPY has taken a run up toward its 200 hour moving average near 134.654. The high price just reached 134.543 and backed off a bit. The price currently trades at 134.25. Move above the 200 hour moving average would be the 1st break since July 21 USDCHF: The USDCHF has move back above its 100 day moving average at 0.96189 and seen follow through buying up to 0.96508. The next target area comes between 0.9652 and 0.9654. Above that and traders will look toward the swing high from July 26 at 0.9669 and the 50% midpoint of the move down from the July 14 high at 0.9671. ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW