The USD is trading lower as London traders look to exit for the day. The greenback is making new lows vs the:

EUR

CAD

AUD, and

NZD

The GBPUSD GBP/USD The GBP/USD is the currency pair encompassing the United Kingdom's currency, the British pound sterling (symbol £, code GBP), and the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD). The pair's rate indicates how many US dollars are needed in order to purchase one British pound. For example, when the GBP/USD is trading at 1.5000, it means 1 pound is equivalent to 1.5 dollars. The GBP/USD is the fourth most traded currency pair on the forex exchange market, giving it ample liquidity and a low spread. Whilst the spreads of currency pairs vary from broker to broker, generally speaking, the GBP/USD often stays within the 1 pip to 3 pip spread range, making it a decent candidate for scalping. The GBP/USD pair, also informally known as "cable" (due to transatlantic cables being used to transmit its exchange rate via telegraph back in the 19th century) has a positive correlation with the EUR/USD, and a negative correlation with the USD/CHF. Trading the GBP/USDWhilst a lot of traders and even brokers will assert that the best time to trade the GBP/USD is during its most active hours during London and New York, doing so can be a double-edged sword due to the often-unpredictable nature of the pair. Its volatility also fluctuates often, and so what could be a profitable looking strategy one month, may not be so productive in later months. In addition, purely technical traders can really struggle to be consistent with this pair, (i.e. by ignoring fundamentals), due to the unique political nature of the United Kingdom. The recent drama surrounding Brexit has added another layer of uncertainty to this currency pair. With a smooth resolution not in the cards for the foreseeable future, it is clear the GBP/USD will be influenced by any developments and negotiations with the European Union. is moving toward the Asian session high and the USDJPY is moving back toward closing levels from yesterday after trading to the highest level since June 30th earlier in the US morning session.

The declines come despite US yields near session highs.

2 year yield is at 3.12%. The high yield reached 3.146 with the low at 2.99%

10 year yield is at 3.09% just off the high at 3.093% (up 9.2 basis points). The low was at 2.967%

30 year yield is at 3.263% with a high for the day at 3.269% (up 7.4 basis points). The low was at 3.165%.

Looking at the hourly chart of the 10 year yield, the yield has moved back above its 200 hour MA at 3.025% and 38.2% of the move down from the June 15 high at 3.034%. The 50% midpoint of the same move comes in at 3.122%.

With the strong report another 75 basis point rise is expected at the July 27 meeting. That would take the target rate to 2.25% - 2.5%. The Fed officials have said the neutral rate is at that area. Other rate hikes are expected at the final 4 meetings into year end.

CPI data next week is expected to show a 1.1% gain for the month for the headline with 0.6% for the core. That is not going to dissuade the Fed from continuing to keep the hikes coming.

Meanwhile, the ECB is stuck between a rock and a hard place as it makes it's way through land mines from Ukraine war, higher energy costs which are crippling growth prospects and the dilemma from still low rates. The BOJ is intent on keep the pedal to the metal. The BOE has tightened policy but faces similar pains that the EU faces from high inflation Inflation Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market.

That should keep the dollar well supported.

However, for now the dollar is seeing some selling pressure as the week moves toward the close in Europe and London.

US 10 year yield is trading higher