As London/European traders look for the exit, the USD is ready to new lows versus the GBP, JPY and CAD (the dollar is also moving lower vs other pairs). Helping is the fall in yields. The 2 year is down -5.6 basis points. The 10 year is down -6.0 basis points.

In this video I take a look at the GBPUSD, USDJPY and USDCAD as they make new extremes for the day and move away from the USD highs reached yesterday.

What are the technical levels in play? What are the break/risk levels now? What are the key targets as the USD corrected? I discuss those level in the GBPUSD, USDJPY and USDCAD in this video.