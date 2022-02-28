There is some early NY session selling in the USD.

USDJPY
USDJPY was lower and looks toward 100/200 hour MAs
  • The USDCHF is also moving lower and looks to approach its 200 day moving average of 0.9181 on the way down over the last hour, the price has cracked below its 100 hour moving average of 0.9224, it's 200 hour moving average of 0.92122, and its 100 day moving average of 0.92071.
USDCHF
USDCHF cracks lower and approaches its 200 day MA
  • The AUDUSD after gapping lower and below its 100/200 hour moving averages in Asian session, the price has since bounced off swing area support and back above the 200/100 hour moving averages. The price is trading at a new session high and looks to test its 100 day moving average of 0.72365. Recall from Friday's trade that moving average line stalled the rally on two separate occasions before closing off the level. A move above the 100 day moving average would be more bullish from a technical perspective.
AUDUSD
AUDUSD moves toward its 100 day moving average

Taking a quick look around the markets.

  • US yields continue to press lower (which is helping to weaken the USD). The two year yield is now down 11.4 basis points to 1.472%. The low yield reach 1.444%.
Yields
US yields are lower
  • Spot gold is trading up $25.60 or 1.35% $1914.40
  • WTI crude oil is trading up $3.53 at $95.17
  • Bitcoin is trading at $38,778

In the premarket for US stocks, the major indices except open lower, but off the pre-market low levels:

  • Dow -412 points
  • S&P -53 points
  • NASDAQ is down 144 points