There is some early NY session selling in the USD.
The is moving to a new session low and approaches its 100 hour moving average of 115.21. The current prices trading at 115.34 after reaching a low of 115.306 USDJPY
USD/JPY
The USD/JPY is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Japanese yen of Japan (symbol ¥, code JPY). The pair’s rate indicates how many Japanese yen are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/JPY is trading at 100.00, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 100 Japanese yen. The US dollar (USD) is the world’s most traded currency, whilst the Japanese yen is the world’s third most traded currency, resulting in an extremely liquid pair, and very tight spreads, often staying within the 0 pip to 2 pip spread range on most forex brokers. Although the range of the USD/JPY isn’t traditionally particularly high, the lack of large price action often associated with other JPY pairs does make it easier to trade.This is especially true for short-term traders, although without offering a great pip potential. Even though the USD/JPY is the world’s second most traded pair, it’s not as popular as one might think with regards to retail traders.The pair carries a reputation as “boring”, although this isn’t an entirely accurate reflection. Trading the USD/JPYThe JPY is highly regarded as a safe haven currency, with investors often increasing their exposure following periods of uncertainty or market-induced fallouts.As both the US and Japan are highly developed economies, there are several key factors affecting the value of either currencies. This includes a range of economic indicators such as gross domestic product (GDP) growth, inflation, interest rates and unemployment data. Monetary policy by the US Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan are also large determinants in the value of each currency.
USDJPY was lower and looks toward 100/200 hour MAs
The USDCHF is also moving lower and looks to approach its 200 day moving average of 0.9181 on the way down over the last hour, the price has cracked below its 100 hour moving average of 0.9224, it's 200 hour moving average of 0.92122, and its 100 day moving average of 0.92071.
USDCHF cracks lower and approaches its 200 day MA
The AUDUSD after gapping lower and below its 100/200 hour moving averages in Asian session, the price has since bounced off swing area support and back above the 200/100 hour moving averages. The price is trading at a new session high and looks to test its 100 day moving average of 0.72365. Recall from Friday's trade that moving average line stalled the rally on two separate occasions before closing off the level. A move above the 100 day moving average would be more bullish from a technical perspective.
AUDUSD moves toward its 100 day moving average
Taking a quick look around the markets.
US yields continue to press lower (which is helping to weaken the USD). The two year yield is now down 11.4 basis points to 1.472%. The low yield reach 1.444%.
US yields are lower
Spot gold is trading up $25.60 or 1.35% $1914.40 WTI crude oil is trading up $3.53 at $95.17 Bitcoin is trading at $38,778
In the premarket for US stocks, the major indices except open lower, but off the pre-market low levels:
Dow -412 points S&P -53 points NASDAQ is down 144 points ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW